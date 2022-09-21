IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he’s selling teams after league found workplace misconduct

The NBA suspended Robert Sarver for one year and fined him a record $10 million on Sept. 13.
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver at the WNBA Finals in Phoenix on Oct. 13, 2021.Christian Petersen / Getty Images file
By Antonio Planas

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver said he’s going to sell the teams, a week after the NBA suspended him for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation that uncovered racist and sexist workplace conduct.

Sarver said in a statement he’s unable to separate his controversy from the NBA and WNBA teams.

“Whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 