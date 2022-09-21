Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he’s selling teams after league found workplace misconduct

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver said he’s going to sell the teams, a week after the NBA suspended him for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation that uncovered racist and sexist workplace conduct.

Sarver said in a statement he’s unable to separate his controversy from the NBA and WNBA teams.

“Whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.