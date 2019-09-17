Breaking News Emails
All-Star Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested for allegedly exchanging obscene material with an underaged girl, dating back to when she was just 13, authorities said Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Vazquez, who makes his off-season home in Saint Cloud, Florida, was booked for solicitation of a child, providing obscene material to minors and possession of computer pornography, according to a statement by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
He was arrested at his apartment in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.
The relief pitcher has been under investigation since August "after agents obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year old female victim who resides in Lee County," according to a FDLE statement.
"The victim, now 15 years of age, was continuing to have a relationship with Vazquez via text messaging and received a video in July from him in which he is shown performing a sex act," Florida state police said.
"Additionally, Vazquez allegedly sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over."
Vazquez was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and prosecutors will seek to have him extradited to Lee County, Florida, where the case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.
Vazquez, playing for the last-place Pirates, has quietly become one of baseball's best relief pitchers.
Armed with a fastball that regularly tops 100 mph, he's pitched 60 innings this season and recorded 90 strikeouts — a blistering rate of 13.5 per 9 innings, the ninth-best ratio in all of Major League Baseball. He's allowed a microscopic .93 walks and hits per inning, the 12th best WHIP rate in MLB.
“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest," said Pirates President Frank Coonelly in a statement Tuesday. "We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously."
Vazquez's agent didn't immediately comment. Major League Baseball Players Association declined comment.
Vazquez, a two-time All-Star and nicknamed "Nightmare," is in the midst of a four-year, $22 million contract.
He's set to make $4.5 million this season and $5.75 million in 2020.
The left-handed hurler from Venezuela was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in 2008. He was subsequently traded to the Washington Nationals in the winter of 2014 before they dealt him to Pittsburgh in 2016.
Vazquez hasn't pitched since last week when he recorded three saves against the San Francisco Giants.