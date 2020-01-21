Police search home, gym of gymnastics coach linked to Larry Nassar

Michigan authorities executed a search warrant at the home and the gym of former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation tied to the Larry Nassar case, law enforcement officials told NBC News.
Local police are looking for financial records and documents related to Geddert’s Twistars USA Gymnastics Club outside Lansing, Michigan, and other gymnastics related organizations, multiple sources said.
A spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed that search warrants were executed at Geddert's home and gym.
"Geddert was a U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach who worked closely with Dr. Larry Nassar and at whose gymnastics club, Twistars, many of the Nassar victims were abused," Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney said.
Geddert served as the coach for the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic team. Several gymnasts publicly accused Nassar of sexually abusing them at Geddert's Twistars gym.
Geddert did not respond to a request for comment.
The former coach was suspended by USA Gymnastics in January 2018 after gymnasts accused him of physical and verbal abuse. He has been under investigation since February 2018, after the Eaton County Sheriff's Office received complaints related to his conduct.
The search warrant is related to the ongoing investigation related to former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Geddert said in a recent court filing for a Nassar-related lawsuit that he was "fooled" by Nassar, a longtime friend. Geddert has previously said he had "zero knowledge" of abuse by Nassar.
Nassar was accused of molesting at least 265 girls and women — including Olympic champions — under the guise of medical treatments. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing three girls at Twistars. He was previously sentenced to 40 to 175 years for abusing seven other victims and 60 years for child pornography.