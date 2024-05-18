IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Seize the Grey wins the 149th Preakness

May. 18, 2024, 11:13 PM UTC
Seize the Grey wins the Preakness Stakes, ruining Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown odds

Seize the Grey edged out the Kentucky Derby champion to win the 149th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday.
Mark-Antony Richards
A scene from the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.Nick Wass / AP
By David K. Li

Dark horse Seize the Grey galloped to a Preakness Stakes victory in Baltimore on Saturday, denying Mystik Dan a place in history and delivering another garland of Black-Eyed Susans to legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

The number of horses to win the Triple Crown will remain at 13 after the Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan finished in second place.

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.

Seize the Grey's triumph marked the seventh Preakness win for the 88-year-old Lukas, who now has seven garlands of Black-Eyed Susans after previous victories in 1980, 1985, 1994, 1995, 1999 and 2013.

Only Bob Baffert, with eight Preakness wins, has more than Lukas.

The Pat Day Mile winner, Seize the Grey, was guided to victory on Saturday by 25-year-old jockey Jaime Torres.

The final race of the Triple Crown season will unfold on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes, just outside of New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
