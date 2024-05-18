How to watch as Manchester City, Arsenal vie for Premier League title on Championship Sunday

It all comes down to this. The English Premier League title will be on the line for two clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal, based on Sunday’s final matches of the season.

The scenario is simple: If Man City defeats West Ham at home, it will be the champion for the fourth consecutive season. If it ties or loses in a shocking upset and Arsenal defeats Everton, the Gunners will reign supreme for the first time since 2003-04.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the final day of the EPL season.

What to know ahead of ‘Championship Sunday’

Time: All EPL matches begin at 11 a.m. ET

All EPL matches begin at 11 a.m. ET How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton: USA Network/Peacock

How each team could win the EPL title

Manchester City (27-7-3) would win with:

Win vs. West Ham or...

Arsenal draw/loss vs. Everton

Arsenal (27-5-5) would win with:

Win vs. Everton and...

Manchester City draw/loss vs. West Ham

Note: If Arsenal wins and Manchester City draws, both teams would finish on 89 points and Arsenal would win the title on goal difference. This has only occurred once before, in 2011-12.

Man City chasing history

This is one of the most dominant runs in the history of the Premier League. Here’s why:

It would be Man City’s fourth straight Premier League title, something no team in history has accomplished.

The championship would also be its sixth in the last seven seasons, a feat no team has accomplished before.

Manager Pep Guardiola would win his 12th league title in 15 seasons as manager. This would tie Liverpool’s Bob Paisley and Aston Villa’s George Ramsay for the second most of all time. No. 1 is Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13 titles at Manchester United.

Will the unbeaten streak continue?

Man City is unbeaten in a club-record 34 matches in all competitions (28-6-0). Its last loss was on Dec. 6 at Aston Villa (a 1-0 loss in PL).

It is unbeaten in its last 22 Premier League matches (18-4-0), including eight straight wins (outscoring opponents 30-5 in that run).

Man City is also unbeaten in a club-record 43 home matches in all competitions (36-7-0). Its last home loss in any competition? Nov. 12, 2022, vs. Brentford (1.5 years ago).

It is also unbeaten against West Ham in its last 16 EPL meetings (13-3-0).

Arsenal on verge of greatness

This is Arsenal’s best season since “The Invincibles” went undefeated in 2003-04.