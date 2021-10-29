Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach amid sex assault report fallout

Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville resigned Thursday, days after he and others were named in an independent investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' mishandling of a 2010 sexual assault allegation.

Quenneville, the second-winningest NHL coach in the league's history, was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010.

The investigation by law firm Jenner & Block into the sexual assault claims against former video coach Brad Aldrich found that Blackhawks management did not want to take any immediate action against Aldrich because the team was in the midst of a playoff run, which ended with the club winning the Stanley Cup.

Quenneville resigned from the Panthers after a meeting Thursday with the NHL commissioner, the Panthers and the league said.

"Joel made the decision to resign and the Florida Panthers accepted that resignation," Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement.

Kyle Beach identified himself as the "John Doe" in the 107-page report, saying he hopes speaking out will help other abuse survivors.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said Tuesday he was stepping down. The Blackhawks were also fined $2 million.

Beach was with the Blackhawks organization and was brought up from the minor leagues as a backup during the club's 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs when Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted him, according to the report.

He told the team but senior Blackhawks staff did not take immediate overt action against Aldrich, according to the report.

Aldrich did not return messages from NBC News seeking comment earlier Thursday. His attorney declined to comment.

Aldrich did not deny that a sexual encounter with the player occurred, but he contended that it was consensual, according to the report.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday that "all parties agreed" that it was no longer appropriate for Quenneville to remain on as the coach of the Panthers.

"I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming forward, am appalled that he was so poorly supported upon making his initial claim and in the 11 years since, and am sorry for all he has endured," the commissioner said in a statement tweeted by the league.

Quenneville was head coach of the Blackhawks from 10 years. During that time the team won three Stanley Cup championships. He was fired by the Blackhawks after the team failed to make the playoffs in 2018 and after a series of losses. Quenneville was hired as Florida Panthers head coach in 2019.