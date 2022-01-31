It's Rams and Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took the NFC championship Sunday evening by defeating the San Francisco 49ers and will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 in front of a hometown crowd after Cincinnati beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to take the AFC championship

The Rams had previously lost six in a row to the 49ers. But L.A. linebacker Travin Howard's interception with 1:09 to play saw the Rams rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the game.