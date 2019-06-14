Breaking News Emails
The Toronto Raptors' historic win to become NBA champions led to some sideline drama Thursday night when a top executive for the team allegedly shoved and struck a sheriff's deputy on the court.
The executive, identified by NBC Bay Area as Masai Ujiri, the team's president of basketball operations, allegedly hit a deputy who had denied him access to the court because he lacked the proper credentials, the outlet reported.
The aftermath of the incident was caught on video and shows an unidentified man trying to de-escalate the situation by holding back two deputies and repeatedly saying, "No, no, no."
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday that it is working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report.
According to NBC Bay Area, deputies are calling the incident a misdemeanor battery and plan to hand the case over to the District Attorney's Office.
The executive involved has not been arrested, and the Raptors did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.
The incident appears to have had little effect on the Raptors' celebration of their defeat of the Golden State Warriors to clinch the Toronto team's first NBA championship.
"Goooooood morning, world. #WeTheNorth," the team tweeted Friday morning.