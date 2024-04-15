Red Sox outfielder collides with teammate and suffers gash across forehead

BOSTON — Boston left fielder Tyler O’Neill had to leave the game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in the eighth inning after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow pop-up.

Devers made the catch as O’Neill collided with him. The pair went to the ground. O’Neill held his face as he sat up and Devers was face down as a trainer and Red Sox manager Alex Cora raced onto the field.

Cora called for a towel that O’Neill held to his face as he walked off. Devers walked off not appearing to be injured. He stayed in the game.

“He has a big gash here,” Cora said while pointing at his forehead, talking about O’Neill after Boston’s 6-0 loss. “He got eight stitches. He’s going through the concussion protocol, hopefully everything’s fine.”

Cora said Devers told him he feels fine, but would go through concussion protocol.

David Hamilton came in to play shortstop, with Ceddanne Rafaela moving to center and Jarren Duran moving from center to left.