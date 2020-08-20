Reds broadcaster apologizes after using anti-gay slur on hot mic

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds apologized Wednesday after using an anti-gay slur on a hot mic during a game against the Kansas City Royals.

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman. Courtesy Cincinnati Reds

Thom Brennaman, a longtime broadcaster and play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Ohio, used the slur while preparing to introduce the team's pregame show.

During the fifth inning, Brennaman acknowledged the comment and said he was "deeply ashamed of it."

"If I have hurt anyone out there I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I am so very, very sorry," he said.

Brennaman then briefly interrupted the apology to call a home run by Reds third baseman and right fielder Nicholas Castellanos.

"I don't know if I'll be putting on this headset again," he continued. "I don't know if it's going to be for the Reds. I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight."

The Reds didn't immediately comment on the incident and couldn't be reached for a response. Fox Sports Ohio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CORRECTION (Aug. 19, 2020, 11:15 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the announcer's last name. He is Thom Brenneman, not Brennemen.