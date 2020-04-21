Rob Gronkowski returns from retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Beat LA Chargers in AFC playoff game
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots on the field during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Jan.13, 2019 in Foxboro, Mass.Nancy Lane / Boston Herald via Getty Images file

By Doha Madani

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the NFL.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in 2019, but will now be traded by the Patriots to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, the league tweeted.

The tight end has remained in the spotlight, as he became the WWE 24/7 champion earlier this month during the franchise's Wrestlemania event.

Brady made headlines last month when the longtime Patriots quarterback decided to leave New England for Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 