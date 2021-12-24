Rutgers takes Gator Bowl bid left behind by Covid-ravaged Texas A&M

Rutgers University, a perennial Big Ten punching bag that just endured its seventh straight losing season, accepted a Gator Bowl bid on Thursday, replacing Covid-ravaged Texas A&M.

It previously appeared as if the Scarlet Knights had finished their season with a 5-7 overall mark and 2-7 Big Ten record, good for next-to-last place in the conference's East Division standings.

But then the New Jersey program received an invite to college football's sixth-oldest bowl game because Texas A&M was forced to bow out Wednesday after injuries and a Covid-19 outbreak took hold of the Aggies roster.

Under normal circumstances, only teams with at least six wins are allowed to gain bowl invitations. But if a spot is available without a 6-6 team available, bowl organizers are allowed to invite a 5-7 team that's at the top of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR), a measure of how well a school pushes student-athletes along toward graduation.

Rutgers leads the list, according to the Associated Press, but the NCAA did not make the APR rankings public to allow schools the option of privately turning down a bowl bid.

The Scarlet Knights will play No. 20 Wake Forest a week from Friday. The Demon Deacons are 10-3, having won the ACC's Atlantic Division.