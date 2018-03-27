Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Sailor John Fisher presumed lost at sea in Volvo Ocean Race

Fisher fell overboard from Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag’s 65-foot sloop in rough conditions Monday during the around-the-world race.

/ Source: Associated Press
The Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yachting team heads out of Waitamata Harbor at the start of the seventh leg of the Volvo Ocean Race on March 18 in Auckland, New Zealand.Michael Bradley / AFP — Getty Images

SAN DIEGO — A sailor in the Volvo Ocean Race is presumed lost at sea after going overboard in the harsh, remote Southern Ocean some 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn.

John Fisher, a native of Britain who lived in Adelaide, Australia, went overboard from Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag’s 65-foot sloop in rough conditions Monday.

 British yachtsman John Fisher on board the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht during Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race on Feb. 23, sailing to Auckland, New Zealand. Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race, via EPA

Officials of the round-the-world race say the team searched for several hours in high wind and big waves before deteriorating conditions forced it to resume course toward South America.

The rest of the fleet was more than 200 miles away, and the nearest ship that could be located was more than a day away.

