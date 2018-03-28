Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

SAN DIEGO — A sailor in the Volvo Ocean Race is presumed lost at sea after going overboard in the harsh, remote Southern Ocean some 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn.

British yachtsman John Fisher on board the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht during Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race on Feb. 23, sailing to Auckland, New Zealand. Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race, via EPA

John Fisher, a native of Britain who lived in Adelaide, Australia, went overboard from Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag’s 65-foot sloop in rough conditions Monday.