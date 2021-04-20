Seattle Seahawk Aldon Smith wanted in assault case in Louisiana

An arrest warrant has been issued in Louisiana for Seattle Seahawk Aldon Smith.

Smith, 31, is accused of assaulting a man over the weekend and is wanted on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard's sheriff said Monday in a statement announcing the warrant.

Police said that while responding to a call for medical assistance, an acquaintance of Smith said he had been assaulted outside a business Saturday in Chalmette, east of New Orleans.

The St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night. But NBC News affiliate WDSU reported that the DA's office had said the incident was captured on camera.

Smith signed with the Seahawks last week.

"Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information," the Seahawks spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Smith, a defensive end who was a first-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, has a history of off-field troubles and has missed four full seasons because of suspensions. He was reinstated by the NFL last spring after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He had not played in the NFL since 2015.

Smith, who was an All-Pro in 2012, appeared in 16 games last season for Dallas.

He had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred.

Oakland retained Smith’s contractual rights before releasing him in 2018 after San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.