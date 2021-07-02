Sha'Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after failed drug test

U.S. track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, who punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100-meter race last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana, her lawyer said.

A U.S. Olympic source told NBC News that Richardson failed a drug test following her victory at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19.

Richardson, 21, is now prohibited from competing in the 100-meter race, but could possibly compete in another event. THC is banned during competition, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

It is unclear if she will appeal the drug test results.

Richardson on Thursday tweeted, "I am human."

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

She ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds, one of her five runs under 11 seconds this season, sparking hopes that the U.S. might win its first gold medal in the women's race since Gail Devers in 1996.

Richardson also gained attention when she sprinted into the stands following the race and embraced her grandmother, Betty Harp.

During a post-race interview with NBC, Richardson revealed that her biological mother had died the week before.

The Dallas native is known for sporting long lashes, neon wigs and bedazzled nails. Vogue magazine has called her "the Flo-Jo of our time."

