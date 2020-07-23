Simone Biles says of uncertainty around Tokyo Olympics, 'We train as if'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles said that with the Tokyo Games postponed until 2021 and the possibility they could be cancelled if the pandemic does not subside, she and other Olympic athletes are continuing to "train as if."

"Going in every day knowing and hoping 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going," Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated female gymnast in history, said on "TODAY" on Thursday morning about her training.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen so we train as if," she said. "Training has been a little bit different," she added, with gymnasts' schedules staggered and all staff wearing masks.

Biles, who graces the cover of Vogue’s August issue, also talked about her comments in that magazine article about Black Lives Matter and the aftermath of her being among hundreds of athletes sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

