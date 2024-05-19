Simone Biles wins Core Hydration Classic to kick off road to Paris; Gabby Douglas withdraws

HARTFORD, Conn. — 2024 is looking golden so far for Simone Biles.

Biles, the 37-time world and Olympic medalist won the Core Hydration Classic in her first meet of the season. The competition floor in Hartford was star-studded and featured eight Olympic and world championship medalists, including Olympic all-around champions Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas.

Douglas, who is eyeing her third Olympic team at 28 years-old, pulled out of the competition after struggling on the uneven bars in the first rotation. She hit a clean set in warm ups, but fell twice on the event in competition for a 10.100.

Biles started the competition with a 14.550 on the balance beam, where she is the reigning world champion. On the floor exercise, she competed an eponymous skill — the triple-twisting double salto — for the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles earned the highest score of the entire night — 15.600 — when she performed a Yurchenko double pike on the vault, another skill that bears her name.

Biles secured the all-around title with a strong showing on the uneven bars for a 14.550.

Shilese Jones solidified herself as the nation’s strongest all-around gymnast behind Biles, finishing second in the all-around and winning the uneven bars with a massive 15.250.

Shilese Jones trains at the XL Center ahead of the 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Conn., on Friday. Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

Konnor McClain also withdrew from the competition despite a strong outing on the balance beam. She appeared to sustain an injury while warming up for her second rotation on the floor exercise and reemerged into the arena on crutches. McClain, the 2022 U.S. champion, helped the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA championship last month. This meet was her first elite competition in nearly two years.

Saturday's competition was the final qualification opportunity for the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, later this month. Biles and her fellow Olympic champions had already punched their tickets to Fort Worth, but the Classic was an important steppingstone to making the five-member Paris Olympic team this summer.

Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, had also already qualified for the U.S. Championships, but will need to petition in order to compete all four events there.

The Classic is one of a handful of competitions this season that the selection committee will use to determine the members of the Paris Olympic team, culminating at the end of June in Minneapolis at the Olympic Trials.

Biles’ victory Saturday was her first competitive outing since the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, in October, when she won a historic sixth individual all-around world title, medaled on three of the four events and led the U.S. women to their seventh straight victory in the team competition.

Three weeks ago, Douglas returned to competition for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics at the American Classic in Katy, Texas. She placed 10th in the all-around there, but her scores on the vault and the balance beam qualified her to compete in the two events at the U.S. Championships.

"I have to give myself a little bit of grace," Douglas said of her comeback. "It ended rough for me in 2016, so I didn't want to end on that note. I want to make sure I end on love and joy instead of hating something that I love."

At a training session in Hartford on Friday, Douglas said she "felt so much nostalgia."

"I love this generation," she said. "We’re pushing the boundaries and saying, 'Hey, you don’t have to be 16.'"

The gymnasts representing the U.S. in Paris will be selected at the Olympic Trials on June 27-30. The athletes competing there will be determined at the U.S. Championships.