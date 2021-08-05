Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday.
"Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
The 34-year-old has been with FC Barcelona for 17 seasons in a stretch that's seen it win 10 La Liga titles.
Despite his advancing age, Messi remains a highly productive player in one of the world's most elite leagues, scoring 30 goals in 30 matches this past season.
