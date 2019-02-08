Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 10:03 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Famed sportscaster Warner Wolf was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a sign at a private gated community where he lives, police said.

Wolf, 81, who coined the phrase "let's go to the videotape" during sports games, faces a charge of criminal mischief after police said he reportedly used a tool to take the word "plantation" off a sign at Classics Planation Estates in Naples on Nov. 30.

Warner Wolf Collier County Sheriff's Office

Police in Naples were made aware of the defaced sign in December after Wolf brought the broken sign to the community's security guard and told him to give it to the property manager.

Authorities said during their investigation they recovered video that shows Wolf damaging the sign.

Police said Wolf refused to say why he damaged the sign, but the president of the Classics Plantations Homeowner’s Association said Wolf had complained about the word "plantation" and said he wanted it taken off the sign.

The legendary sportscaster, who worked for ABC Sports, turned himself in to the Naples Jail Center on Thursday. He was released from jail the same day after posting $5,000 bond.

Police said the cost of repairs for the sign is almost $1,140.

NBC News reached out to Wolf and his lawyer and did not immediately hear back.