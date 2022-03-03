Stanford women’s soccer team captain Katie Meyer dies at 22

Katie Meyer, the captain and goalkeeper of Stanford University’s women’s soccer team, has died. She was 22.

The university confirmed Meyer’s death in a letter sent to the school’s community Wednesday.

According to the letter, which was obtained by NBC News, the undergraduate student died in a campus residence.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” the statement said. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.”

The letter also referenced Meyer helping Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019 after two saves in a penalty shootout.

The university offered resources for students and said it will provide details about opportunities to remember Meyer. It did not provide information on how the athlete died.

Meyer was a senior, who majored in international relations and minored in history. She was also a resident assistant.

Stanford Athletics posted a heartfelt message on its Twitter page following news of Meyer’s death.

“The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends,” the tweet said. The post also included a photo of Meyer in her soccer uniform and a heart emoji.

The official U.S. Soccer Twitter page shared Stanford Athletics’ tribute and added, “The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer.”

The NCAA and Pac-12 Conference also tweeted posts honoring Meyer.

Stanford’s women’s soccer team uploaded a picture of Meyer in action on the soccer field. “We love you, Katie,” the post said.