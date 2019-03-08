Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Minyvonne Burke

Steph Curry celebrated International Women's Day by releasing his newest namesake sneaker, which he co-designed with a 9-year-old girl who prompted the NBA athlete to start selling his shoes for girls.

The shoe, called the Under Armour Icon Curry 6 "United We Win," is a blend of a dark and light purple, and has a drawing of two girls holding a basketball on a sockliner with encouraging messages that read: "Rock the Currys," "Girl Power" and "Be Bold."

Under Armour said in a statement on its website Friday that 9-year-old Riley Morrison designed the sockliner herself. Customers also have the option of personalizing the sockliner with their own photo, the company said.

"It's been amazing. It's a really special experience. I never imagined that this would happen," she said Thursday at a pop-up shop in Oakland where Curry surprised her with her own pair of new sneakers. "I'm really happy I wrote that letter."

Morrison first caught Curry's attention in November when she wrote him a letter questioning why his Under Armour Icon Curry 5 sneakers were not available for sale under the girls' section when she tried to buy a pair online.

Riley Morrison, Chris Morrison

The Golden State Warrior point guard responded to Morrison in a hand-written letter saying he was working with Under Armour to put the shoes in the girls section and was going to send her a pair of his Curry 5 sneakers.

The Curry 6 sells for $130. Under Armour said sales from the sneaker will go towards a scholarship for a college-bound girl in the Bay Area.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.