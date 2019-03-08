Breaking News Emails
Steph Curry celebrated International Women's Day by releasing his newest namesake sneaker, which he co-designed with a 9-year-old girl who prompted the NBA athlete to start selling his shoes for girls.
The shoe, called the Under Armour Icon Curry 6 "United We Win," is a blend of a dark and light purple, and has a drawing of two girls holding a basketball on a sockliner with encouraging messages that read: "Rock the Currys," "Girl Power" and "Be Bold."
Under Armour said in a statement on its website Friday that 9-year-old Riley Morrison designed the sockliner herself. Customers also have the option of personalizing the sockliner with their own photo, the company said.
"It's been amazing. It's a really special experience. I never imagined that this would happen," she said Thursday at a pop-up shop in Oakland where Curry surprised her with her own pair of new sneakers. "I'm really happy I wrote that letter."
Morrison first caught Curry's attention in November when she wrote him a letter questioning why his Under Armour Icon Curry 5 sneakers were not available for sale under the girls' section when she tried to buy a pair online.
The Golden State Warrior point guard responded to Morrison in a hand-written letter saying he was working with Under Armour to put the shoes in the girls section and was going to send her a pair of his Curry 5 sneakers.
The Curry 6 sells for $130. Under Armour said sales from the sneaker will go towards a scholarship for a college-bound girl in the Bay Area.