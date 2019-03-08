Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 6:04 PM UTC By Minyvonne Burke

Steph Curry celebrated International Women's Day by releasing his newest namesake sneaker, which he co-designed with a 9-year-old girl who prompted the NBA athlete to start making his shoes for girls.

The shoe, called the Under Armour Icon Curry 6 "United We Win," is a blend of a dark and light purple, and has a drawing of two girls holding a basketball on a sock liner with encouraging messages that read: "Rock the Currys," "Girl Power" and "Be Bold."

To honor the actions of a young girl who inspired a global NBA superstar, Under Armour and Stephen asked Riley to add her personal design touch to the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway. Under Armour

Sales of the Curry 6 United We Win will go toward a scholarship that the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour have created to honor Riley's courageous spirit. Under Armour

Under Armour said in a statement on its website Friday that Riley Morrison, 9, designed the sock liner. Customers also have the option of personalizing the sock liner with their own photo.

"It's been amazing. It's a really special experience. I never imagined that this would happen," Riley said Thursday at a pop-up shop in Oakland where Curry surprised her with her own pair of the new sneakers. "I'm really happy I wrote that letter."

Stephen Curry surprised Riley Morrison wearing the Curry 6 colorway shoes she helped inspire. Under Armour

Riley first caught Curry's attention in November when she wrote him a letter saying she had tried to buy his Under Armour Icon Curry 5 sneakers online and asking him why the sneakers were not available for girls.

The Golden State Warrior point guard responded to Riley in a handwritten letter saying he was working with Under Armour to put the shoes in the girls section and was going to send her a pair of his Curry 5 sneakers.

The Curry 6 sells for $130. Under Armour said sales from the sneaker will go toward a scholarship for a college-bound girl in the Bay Area. The company will announce the winner every year around the International Women's Day.