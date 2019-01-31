Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 8:23 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 31, 2019, 11:00 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It's the Rams first Super Bowl appearance since 2002, when they were from St. Louis and lost to the Patriots. The franchise has appeared in the Super Bowl four times, winning once, in 2000.

This is the Patriots' 11th trip to the Super Bowl, and their third straight. A victory on Sunday would give New England its sixth NFL championship, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the American Football Conference, while Jared Goff and the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints to win the National Football Conference.

When is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is it being held?

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the NFL's Falcons. It is the third Super Bowl to be held in Atlanta, with the first two played in the Georgia Dome.

Who is performing?

Maroon 5 is headlining the halftime show, joined by Travis Scott and Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi.

Who is broadcasting the game?

CBS.

CORRECTION (Jan. 31, 2019, 5:58 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misidentified the winner of the 2018 Super Bowl. It was the Philadelphia Eagles, not the New England Patriots.