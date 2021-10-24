Supporters of unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving storm past barricades outside game

Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said.

Supporters of the point guard — one of the NBA's most well-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past metal barriers as security guards struggled to keep them from entering the Brooklyn arena, NBC New York reported.

Video posted on social media showed others wearing “stand with Kyrie” shirts and chanting “no more mandate,” a reference to the New York City vaccine requirements that Irving ran afoul of. The rules require people to have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine before entering restaurants, gyms and other venues.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people attended Sunday's event, which was slated to start two hours before the 4 p.m. tip off against the Charlotte Hornets. Videos appeared to show dozens of supporters outside the arena and hundreds marching.

A spokesperson for the Nets said Barclays Center was briefly shuttered to clear protesters and ensure that only ticketed guests entered the facility. The game started on time, the spokesperson said.

The team’s general manager said last week that Irving would not play or practice until “he is eligible to be a full participant.”

Irving has described the decision as “doing what’s best for me.”

“I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is,” he said, according to NBC New York.

Irving did not immediately comment on the protest.