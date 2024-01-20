Taylor Swift-themed food will be on the menu at Bills-Chiefs playoff game

The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Sunday, but they're also getting ready to welcome the Chiefs' “star-studded” fans with a new Taylor Swift-themed food menu.

The Bills and Delaware North, the team's food service partner at Highmark Stadium, are rolling out the culinary red carpet for Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in case she graces the stadium for Sunday's game.

On the menu will be two items that cater to Swifties: Bad Blood Waffle Fries and the Karma Quesadilla, named after two of Swift's hit songs.

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium. “We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu — adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

The waffle fries come in a "2-foot display" that pays homage to each city's "culinary specialty": half is topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese while the other half has Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles.

The Karma Quesadilla is stuffed with chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch and topped with a pork-belly chaser.

Swift has been cheering on her beau at a number of Chiefs games throughout the season, though mostly at their home field of Arrowhead Stadium. It's unclear whether Swift will be at Sunday's playoff match, but she did appear at an earlier season game against the New York Jets at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

If Swiftie snacks aren't your thing, Highmark is also adding a Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ to Sunday's menu: a pile of mac and cheese, pulled pork, jalapeño, roasted corn, cornbread croutons and pickled red onion.

Fans will find a number of Bills-themed menu items Sunday, like the Grape Davis drink, and some regular-season favorites, like 2-foot nachos and a fried chicken and waffle sandwich.

At last week's AFC wild card matchup against the Steelers, the Bills also offered some specialty menu items to cater to the visiting fans, including waffle fries half loaded with pastrami, cole slaw and shredded cheese in honor of Pittsburgh.