Tiger Woods is all smiles in a new Instagram picture as the golfing icon continues to recover from a serious car crash in February.

Woods, 45, posted a photo Friday of himself on crutches as he poses on a golf course next to his dog.

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," he captioned the image.

The athlete has been resting at home in Florida after he crashed his Genesis SUV in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Feb. 23. He suffered serious leg injuries and underwent multiple surgeries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Woods was driving at least twice the speed limit — 84 mph in a 45 mph zone — at the time of the accident.

According to officials, Woods was still going at a high rate of speed when his vehicle hit a tree, sending it into the air.

"The impact of the vehicle when it hit the tree caused the vehicle to go airborne and do somewhat (of a) pirouette landing on its side," sheriff's Capt. James Powers previously said.

Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving.

However, authorities said that there were no signs that Woods was impaired and he will not face charges.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva came under some criticism for quickly labeling the crash "purely an accident." Investigators handling the case also came under scrutiny for failing to get a search warrant for Woods' blood samples, which could have detected any evidence of drugs or alcohol and possible impairment.

The sheriff has said that his deputies would have needed more evidence in order to obtain a warrant.

"You cannot approach a judge for a search warrant just because, ‘Well, we knew they had trouble in the past or something, therefore can you sign this?’ " he said. "And the judge is going to say, ‘Get out of here.’"

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help dealing with prescription medication use after he was charged with DUI in Florida.

"To get probable cause you need to have building blocks of elements to indicate that someone potentially committed a crime, and that’s higher than just a reasonable suspicion," Villanueva said.

Detectives did get a search warrant for the data recorder, or black box, for Woods' vehicle. The data showed that he never hit the brakes before crashing, according to officials. Investigators believe the athlete may have meant to hit the brakes but accidentally gunned the accelerator.

In a statement on April 7, Woods thanked the citizens who helped him as well as the deputies, firefighters, and paramedics.

"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.