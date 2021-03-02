Tiger Woods touched by red shirt tribute after rollover crash

Days after a rollover crash that left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods spoke out to thank golf players and fans for their support.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted Sunday after several players paid tribute by wearing his signature color during a tournament. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
Golfers including Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler were among those who sported a red shirt and black pants during the Workday Championship in Florida.
Sunday's tweet marked the first time Woods has made public comments since his solo car accident on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Firefighters used an ax and a crowbar to pry him from the vehicle, where he was being held down because the steering wheel had been pushed into his lap.
The golfer had emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA shortly after the single-car crash, and doctors inserted a rod into his right leg, and pins and screws were used to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries.
Woods has since been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for recovery.
In a statement last week, the athlete and his family said they were appreciative "for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days."