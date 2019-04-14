Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 14, 2019, 6:31 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday, marking his first major victory since the 2008 United States Open. Woods shot 13 under par through the tournament.

His victory comes after four back surgeries that left him wondering in recent years if he could ever play again. Woods, 43, became the second-oldest winner of the Masters at Augusta National, after Jack Nicklaus who won at 46 in 1986.

Woods entered the final round tied for second with Tony Finau, two strokes behind Francesco Molinari.

He finished the tournament with his signature fist pump and hugged his family members.

Among those watching avidly, President Donald Trump tweeted during the tournament, saying Woods "is looking GREAT!" and then congratulating him as "a truly Great Champion!"

Former President Barack Obama also recognized Woods on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Following his win, Nike tweeted: "Never stop chasing your crazy dream. #justdoit @TigerWoods." Nike, which has sponsored the golfer since the start of his career, signed Woods in 1996.