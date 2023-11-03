IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Titans WR Treylon Burks carted off field after fall during game against Steelers

Burks, a 2022 draft pick, was moving his extremities after appearing to hit his head in a play in the fourth quarter. His coach said he is alert.
Treylon Burks, of the Tennessee Titans, is carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Treylon Burks, of the Tennessee Titans, is carted off the field Thursday after an injury in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.Justin K. Aller / Getty Images
By Phil Helsel

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was motionless after he came down hard and appeared to hit his head during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his coach said later that he is alert.

Burks, 23, was carted off the field, and the crowd in Pittsburgh cheered when it appeared he had his thumb raised.

Burks fell trying to catch a pass near the sideline with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter. His team surrounded him, and some knelt.

On the Amazon broadcast, it was announced that Burks has movement in all his extremities.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was alert and moving, NFL.com reported. He was not taken to a hospital, Vrabel said, and he stayed in the locker room and later walked out without assistance, according to NFL.com.

The Titans drafted Burks, an Arkansas native, in the 2022 NFL draft.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.