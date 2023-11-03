Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was motionless after he came down hard and appeared to hit his head during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his coach said later that he is alert.

Burks, 23, was carted off the field, and the crowd in Pittsburgh cheered when it appeared he had his thumb raised.

Burks fell trying to catch a pass near the sideline with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter. His team surrounded him, and some knelt.

On the Amazon broadcast, it was announced that Burks has movement in all his extremities.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was alert and moving, NFL.com reported. He was not taken to a hospital, Vrabel said, and he stayed in the locker room and later walked out without assistance, according to NFL.com.

The Titans drafted Burks, an Arkansas native, in the 2022 NFL draft.