Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion burglarized

New England Patriots star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion was burglarized early Monday, according to Brookline police.

Just before 6 a.m., multiple Brookline Police Department units responded to a residential alarm at 112 Woodland Road, "the residence of our forever New England Patriot Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen," according to a press release.

A subject was visible on surveillance camera and officers responding to the call say they found suspect Zanini Cineus, a 34-year-old Brockton man who is currently homeless, sitting on a sofa in the home's basement.

Cineus is being charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing according to Brookline Police, adding that Cineus is likely to be arraigned today in Brookline District Court.

"In addition, Mr. Cineus had several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, MA late last year," BPD wrote.

According to NBC News Boston, the superstar couple placed their home on the market for just under $40 million in 2019 and pulled it from public listings after the pandemic broke out.

