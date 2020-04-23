Legendary quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday admitted to a series of comedic missteps around his new Tampa home, including "breaking and entering" and "trespassing."
Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots, called himself out for walking into a stranger's home and being in a park against stay-at-home orders.
"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" the tongue-in-cheek Brady wrote in tweeting out a TMZ.com story chronicling how he accidentally walked into the wrong house.
The celebrity gossip site reported that Brady was set to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7 - but accidentally visited the coach's next-door neighbor, David Kramer.
Brady didn't even bother ringing the doorbell, and just let himself inside, Kramer told TMZ.
"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said of Brady. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face."
Kramer said Brady immediately realized his mistake, was effusively apologetic and fled like a scrambling quarterback.
"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!' " Kramer said. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"
Brady was also caught this month working out in a Tampa park, which had been closed to fight the spread of coronavirus.
The city poked fun of the quarterback's ejection, telling him the parks department "can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."