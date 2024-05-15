Tom Brady regrets roast's impact on his kids and vows to be 'a better parent'

Tom Brady has some regrets about his recent Netflix roast.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion says “The Roast of Tom Brady” left a bad taste in his mouth because of the impact it had on his kids.

“I loved when the jokes were about me,” Brady said Tuesday while appearing on “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

“I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids. So, it’s the hardest part about, like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way that it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world.

“It makes you, in some ways, a better parent going through it ‘cause again sometimes you are naïve. You don’t know, or you get a little like, ‘Oh s---.’”

The three-time NFL MVP, 46, is father to Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan. He and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen are also parents of Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. He says he appreciated being the butt of jokes, although he said he learned the pitfalls that come along with it.

“I love when people were making fun of me,” he said while noting he watched comedy shows when he was going through the Deflategate scandal in 2015 and 2016.

“ ... I just want to laugh, so I wanted to do the roast. ... You just don’t see the full picture all the time. So I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. And at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.

“And I do think for me, just outside of that, it always is good if we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. And I think we should have more fun. We loved laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success. That, to me, gives everyone a lot of hope.”

The roast was heavy on jokes about Brady’s split from Bündchen and was so relentless that fellow superstar athlete David Beckham had to text Brady to make sure he was OK. Nikki Glaser, who was among the comedians to poke fun at Brady, said the performers made a point to leave out his children.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table,” she told Howard Stern.