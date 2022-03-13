IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, says he’s returning to Tampa Bay 

Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, says he'll play at least another season

The quarterback said he'll be back on the roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Image: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J.Elsa / Getty Images file
By Dennis Romero

Tom Brady, revered by many as the NFL's greatest-ever quarterback, reversed his decision from last month to retire, saying Sunday that he couldn't bear to be a spectator.

His time as a retired NFL player barely lasted 40 days.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," tweeted Brady, 44. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

In his tweet he used an acronym, including an expletive, for charging forward. "Unfinished business LFG," Brady said.

The NFL tweeted simply, “He’s back.”

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 