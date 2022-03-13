Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, says he'll play at least another season

Tom Brady, revered by many as the NFL's greatest-ever quarterback, reversed his decision from last month to retire, saying Sunday that he couldn't bear to be a spectator.

His time as a retired NFL player barely lasted 40 days.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," tweeted Brady, 44. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

In his tweet he used an acronym, including an expletive, for charging forward. "Unfinished business LFG," Brady said.

The NFL tweeted simply, “He’s back.”