Tom Brady says he hasn't made a retirement decision yet

Tom Brady says he hasn’t made his mind up yet about retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion on Monday told SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio that he’s still working through the decision-making process.

“I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said.

Reports swirled over the weekend that the legendary athlete was ready to call it a career, but he offered no confirmation.

“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come,” Brady said.

Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has more yards passing (84,520) and touchdowns throws (624) than any quarterback in league history.

He’s the only player to be the Super Bowl MVP five times and has been named the league’s top regular-season player three times.

Brady played 20 of his 22 seasons for the New England Patriots, transforming the franchise into one of the sport’s most revered dynasties.

With Brady in the pocket, the Patriots played in nine Super Bowls and won six, in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

And the following spring, he went south to Tampa Bay, where he picked up another Super Bowl ring in 2021.