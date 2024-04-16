Travis Kelce will host a spinoff of ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'

Travis Kelce is adding “game show host” to his résumé.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been selected to host an upcoming game show called “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” Amazon MGM Studios announced in a press release April 16.

The new series — a spinoff of the funny quiz show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” — will air its first 20-episode season on Prime Video.

“Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” will be an updated version of the original game, which debuted on Fox in 2007. In each episode of Kelce’s show, viewers will meet an adult contestant who will use the help of a group of celebrities to answer 11 questions, the press release explained. The questions will come from a variety of elementary-level subjects.

During the final round, one star will be selected to discuss the question, which will be at a sixth grade level, with the contestant. If the answer is right, the contestant wins the $100,000 prize.

Similar to “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” contestants will also have a “cheat” option to better their chances of making it to the next round.

Kelce’s show will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories around the world, according to the press release.

The star athlete expressed his excitement about taking on the new role in a statement.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter than a Celebrity,’” the three-time Super Bowl winner said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Kelce has already proven on his weekly “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he has enough charisma and jokes to keep viewers entertained. He has experience leading a television show, too. In 2016, he starred on an E! reality dating show called “Catching Kelce.” He met 50 women, representing all of the U.S. states, who were hoping to fall in love with him.

Throughout the show, which only aired for one season, he took the women on group dates and fancy VIP dates. His brother popped up on a football-themed date in the third episode.

During an interview with “The Pivot” podcast in January 2023, Kelce said the show was a “learning experience,” but that he’d “never” try reality television again.

Now, Kelce is ready to try leading a different type of show during his NFL offseason.

In a statement about Kelce being chosen to lead “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming for Amazon MGM Studios, teased that viewers will see Kelce’s “natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests.”

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative and co-creator of the series, described Kelce as “the ultimate class clown.”

The premiere of “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” will be revealed at a later date.