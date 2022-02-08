Trevor Bauer won't be charged in sexual assault investigation

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors will not pursue charges against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer after a Southern California woman accused him of sexual assault, the L.A. district attorney's office said Tuesday.

"After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the people are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," the deputy DA wrote in a charge evaluation document released Tuesday.

The decision was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

“Both my representatives and I have expected this outcome from the beginning, and we are grateful that each of these neutral, third party arbiters have reviewed the relevant information and made clear and informed decisions on this matter,” Bauer said in a video statement Tuesday.

Last year, a San Diego woman accused Bauer, 31, of becoming violent during sexual encounters at his home in Pasadena, and she successfully requested temporary restraining against him. A judge declined to make that order permanent in April.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the DA’s decision came after a five-month investigation by Pasadena police.

The district attorney's office said it reviewed allegations of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, sodomy of an unconscious person, and corporal injury resulting in trauma.

"I never assaulted her in any way at any time," Bauer said in his video statement. "While we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur."

Major League Baseball suspended Bauer last season as it investigated the matter.

"MLB’s investigation is ongoing, and we will comment further at the appropriate time," the league said in a statement Tuesday.

The woman who said she met Bauer through Instagram accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness, repeatedly punching her and giving her injuries that required hospitalization.

“I have been physically harmed, and traumatized,” the woman said in a statement last year. “I have been diagnosed with PTSD and experience severe trauma.” She was 27 when she made her initial allegations.

Bauer has vehemently denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Jon Fetterolf last year called the woman’s restraining order request “fraudulent.”