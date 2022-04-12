Tunisian teen who sailed in Tokyo Olympics dies in training accident

A teenage Olympic sailor from Tunisia died in a training accident over the weekend, according to authorities.

Eya Guezguez, 17, who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, died Sunday "during exercises in preparation for upcoming regional and international dates," Comité National Olympique Tunisien (CNOT), announced on Facebook.

Eya Guezguez. Eya Guezguez / via Instagram

Guezguez and her twin sister, Sarra Guezguez, were sailing together when their boat capsized in high winds, Olympics.com said. Sarra Guezguez survived.

The teen twins competed for Tunisia in the women's sailing 49er FX event in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and placed 21st.

In a statement, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called Guezguez "an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation."

"Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

Mahrez Busian, president of CNOT, did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Guezguez was laid to rest in a ceremony on Monday, according to a Facebook post.