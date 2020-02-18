When the San Francisco Giants mark the anniversary of their 2010 World Series win this summer, former first baseman Aubrey Huff won’t be there, the team said Monday.
Huff, 43, is not invited to the celebration because of controversial statements he has posted online, the Giants said in a statement Monday.
"Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization," the team said. "While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision."
News that Huff would not be invited was first reported by The Athletic.
"If it wasn't for me, they wouldn't be having a reunion," he told The Athletic. "But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive b------t, that's fine."
Two of Huff’s comments on Twitter particularly shocked Giants officials, according to NBC Sports.
One was in November when he tweeted a picture of a gun range with the caption "Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event" that Bernie Sanders beats Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
After the tweet about guns and Sanders, Huff tweeted that he was teaching his kids to shoot responsibly, and "I did make a political opinion, but at no time did I threaten anyone's life."
In January, Huff tweeted about taking a flight to Iran to "kidnap about 10" women to "bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things."
After reaction to the Iran comment, Huff tweeted an image calling it a joke and adding, "Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!?"
"The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I'd go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states," Huff wrote on Jan. 7. "And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they'd fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!"
Huff played for the Giants from 2010 through the 2012 season. He had 308 hits and 152 runs batted in, according to Major League Baseball stats. His batting average over those three seasons was .290, .246 and .192. During the 2010 season, Huff had 26 home runs.
Before joining the Giants, Huff played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as shorter stints with two other teams.