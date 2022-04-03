IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two injured in lightning strike at Yankees spring training game in Florida

The home team faced off in Tampa against the Atlanta Braves as unstable weather disrupted the game.
By Dennis Romero

Two people were injured Saturday in a lighting strike at a spring training game between the New York Yankees and world champion Atlanta Braves in Tampa, Florida, authorities said.

The strike was reported at 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is next to the Yankees' spring training base, George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the teams faced off, Tampa police said.

A man said to be in his 60s, and a woman in her 20s were struck by lightning and taken to a hospital, where they were stabilized, Tampa police spokesperson Jamel Lanee' said.

The Yankees were up 10-0 in the sixth inning when the game was called off because of thunderstorms, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

The Yankees did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Weather Service said the Tampa area was under a thunderstorm watch Saturday. A line of storms could bring rain and hail to the region Saturday night before moving east, it said.

