Two injured in lightning strike at Yankees spring training game in Florida

Two people were injured Saturday in a lighting strike at a spring training game between the New York Yankees and world champion Atlanta Braves in Tampa, Florida, authorities said.

The strike was reported at 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is next to the Yankees' spring training base, George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the teams faced off, Tampa police said.

A man said to be in his 60s, and a woman in her 20s were struck by lightning and taken to a hospital, where they were stabilized, Tampa police spokesperson Jamel Lanee' said.

The Yankees were up 10-0 in the sixth inning when the game was called off because of thunderstorms, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

The Yankees did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Weather Service said the Tampa area was under a thunderstorm watch Saturday. A line of storms could bring rain and hail to the region Saturday night before moving east, it said.