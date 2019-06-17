Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
Toronto police say two people have been injured in a shooting at a rally in Nathan Phillip's Square for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
The massive victory ceremony was briefly interrupted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors remained on stage during that time.
The injuries sustained by the victims were serious but not life-threatening, the department tweeted.
Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered, police said.
Some in the crowd were seen running from the area.