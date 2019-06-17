Breaking News Emails
Two people were injured in a shooting at a rally for the NBA champions Toronto Raptors, police said.
Toronto Police Constable David Hopkinson told NBC News that the shooting occurred in the City Hall Square shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time in the vicinity of Bay and Albert streets, which intersect east of Nathan Phillips Square, just after the team arrived for a celebration rally following a parade.
Police said the injuries of the two victims were not life-threatening.
Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered, Hopkinson said, adding that the celebration was allowed to continue and finished about 25 minutes later.
"We don't believe there is any threat to public safety," Hopkinson said.
At least a million fans are believed to have packed downtown Toronto for the parade for the Raptor's first NBA championship.
“Toronto, more than a million of us flooded the streets today to celebrate our Raptors,” city councilman Joe Cressy tweeted. “People of all every age, every race, every religion — our City. As awful as the shooting was and terrifying for many in the crowd afterwards, don’t let it take away from our moment.”
The massive victory ceremony was briefly interrupted by the shooting. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors remained on stage during that time.
Some in the crowd were seen running from the area.