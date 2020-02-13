Star Houston Astros players apologize for sign-stealing scandal

Two star Houston Astros players on Thursday apologized for their roles in a high-tech, sign-stealing scandal that's rocked baseball, and called their team's mini-dynasty into question.
Second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman made brief, contrite statements to reporters at the team's spring training headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. The apologies from the players came exactly one month since MLB on Jan. 13 announced the findings of an investigation into the Houston team's stealing opponents' pitching signs during its World Series-winning 2017 season.
"I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," said Altuve, adding that the entire Astros team met on Wednesday night to discuss the scandal. "(The) whole Astros organization feels bad about what happened in 2017."
Bregman said he hopes the Astros can regain the trust of fans.
"I'm really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," he said. "I've learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank the Astros fans for all of their support."
Astros owner Jim Crane, seated next to new manager Dusty Baker, also said the team was sorry.
“We cannot take back what happened,” Crane said.
The Astros were fined and stripped of draft choices after the Major League Baseball investigation found that they used television cameras to steal signs of opposing catchers and passed on that crucial pitch information to Houston batters.
The Astros were 2017 World Series champions and 2019 American League pennant winners.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.