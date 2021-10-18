U.K. soccer players stop match after spotting collapsed fan in stands, help get him medical aid

Two soccer players are being praised for stopping their Premier League match and calling attention to a fan going into cardiac arrest, helping him get urgent medical care on Sunday.

Late in the first half of the Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur contest, the visiting Spurs were about to take a corner kick when left back Sergio Reguilón went to referee Andre Marriner and frantically pointed into the stands at St. James' Park.

It wasn't immediately clear to U.S. television viewers, watching on NBC Sports Network, what had so disturbed Reguilón.

Moments later, Reguilón's teammate, Eric Dier, got the attention of stadium staff and a member of the Newcastle medical team raced into the East Stand with a defibrillator. The team said the fan will be okay.

#NUFC can confirm that a supporter who required emergency medical treatment during today's game at St. James’ Park is stable and responsive in hospital. 🙏 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

"I saw the fan lying down, and one man (giving him CPR), I was very nervous, I went to the referee and said we cannot play, stop the match. The fans say: 'Stop, stop!'" Reguilón said after the match.

Marriner stopped action and sent players back to their dressing rooms, leading to an unexpected 20-minute delay.

At the time of the incident, Tottenham led, 2-1. Tottenham scored shortly after action resumed and then hung on for a 3-2 victory.

"Yesterday we were opponents but above all we were human beings, thank you for what you did brother," Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted at Reguilón on Monday.

Dr. Tom Prichard was in the stands and helped care for his fellow Newcastle fan, who was stretched across several seats.

"We administered a shock to this gentleman ... which was quite difficult in a crowded place, I've never had that before. Lots of people around," Prichard told Sky Sports. "We carried on some more CPR, let's have another shock, and were able to get him back around again."

Prichard said every moment mattered on Sunday and recalled the scary incident this past summer when Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a European Championship match. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated with a defibrillator.

"The importance of early CPR and early defibrillation is what saved this man's life, it's what saved Christian Eriksen's life," Prichard said. "And getting things done early is what matters, if there's been a delay ... or if he was at home by himself he wouldn't have survived."