U.S. men's basketball loses to France in 83-76 Olympics upset

Team USA has lost to France in the first match up for the men's basketball team in Tokyo, breaking their 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.

The United States lost 83-76 in the first game in Pool A.

Jrue Holiday scored 18 points for Team USA, just five days after winning the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks. Khris Middleton of the Bucks and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, who lost the NBA Championship to the Bucks on Tuesday in 6 games, were also in Tokyo playing for Team USA on Sunday.

Also for Team USA, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat had 12, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers had 11 and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had 10 for the Americans.

Evan Fournier, who plays for the Boston Celtics, led Team France to victory with a team-high of 28 points.

Team USA is not out of medal contention, but their path becomes more arduous after the loss.

They will likely need to win their next two games against Iran and the Czech Republic if they hope to make it to the quarterfinals and keep their dreams of gold alive.

This is the United States' first Olympic loss in men's basketball since 2004, when Team USA lost to Argentina at the Athens games.

Gregg Popovich, who coaches the San Antonio Spurs, is coaching Team USA.