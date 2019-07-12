Breaking News Emails
U.S. women’s soccer team star Allie Long's wedding ring and symbolic key to New York City were stolen from a hotel room in Los Angeles on Wednesday night just hours after she received the key from the New York mayor.
The midfielder tweeted that cash was also stolen from her room after the ESPY Awards, where the team was presented with the best team award days after winning the Women's World Cup.
"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room," Long wrote in a tweet Thursday night.
Mayor Bill de Blasio responded Friday morning that the city has another key for Long. "So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered," he tweeted.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that cash, jewelry and the key were stolen and said investigators are reviewing hotel surveillance video.
Long and her teammates and coaches received keys to the city from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a ticker-tape parade in downtown Manhattan in their honor Wednesday after the team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to bring home their fourth World Cup title.
Long, who is from Long Island, New York, also plays for the Reign FC professional soccer team based in Tacoma, Washington. She is married to retired soccer player José Batista.