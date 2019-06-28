Breaking News Emails
Megan Rapinoe, who drew the ire of President Donald Trump this week, scored twice on Friday as the United States held off host France, 2-1, in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals.
Triumphing over a hostile Paris crowd and near-record heat in the capital city, the United States is now headed to a semifinal match against England on Tuesday in Lyon.
The Americans have never failed to make the semifinals or finish lower than third place in the quadrennial tournament.
Rapinoe's goal in the fifth minute came after her hard-charging teammate Alex Morgan drew a foul, just outside the penalty area, from France's Griedge Mbock Bathy.
Rather than pick out a top corner of the goal, Rapinoe hit a low drive that skipped through a sea of legs. American Julie Ertz jumped over and out the ball's way, just before it skipped past French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.
Rapinoe struck a pose, both arms extended before she was mobbed by teammates in front of a stunned crowd at Parc des Princes, where it was 87 degrees at kickoff. The day's high was 91 degrees.
Then in the 65rd minute, Rapinoe took a pass from Tobin Heath and converted from close range to give the United States some much-needed breathing room at 2-0.
That goal proved to be the deciding tally as France's Wendie Renard headed home a pass from Gaëtane Thiney in the 81st minute to give Les Bleues a fighting chance down the stretch.
The Americans can now prepare for Tuesday's match against the Lionesses of England at Stade de Lyon at 9 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. ET.
Earlier in the week, Rapinoe made headlines when an interview aired of her comment, “I'm not going to the f------ White House,” if the U.S. wins the World Cup.
Rapinoe, a long-time critic of President Donald Trump, didn't back down when he criticized the veteran U.S. star for making those harsh comments that he said "disrespect" America.
Rapinoe offered a tongue-in-cheek apology on Thursday for her salty language.
"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive," said Rapione, a 33-year-old Redding, California native. "My mom would be very upset about that."
U.S. coach Jill Ellis said she didn't feel the controversy over the comments were any distraction.
"I think this team has a remarkable focus. We all support Megan. She knows that. We know we have each other's backs in there," Ellis said ahead of Friday's match. "I think for our players, there's only one purpose, one mission, why we're here. Comments, media, whatever, it has always been something I think we can block out pretty easily."
The American women are also playing under a shadow of a lawsuit they filed against their own soccer federation, alleging they're victims of gender-based, workplace discrimination. The team has agreed to mediation.