Thousand of fans of the U.S. Women's National Team crammed sidewalks in downtown Manhattan to cheer the World Cup champions in a ticker-tape parade.
The team that has captured the world's attention with its fourth World Cup win, which it clinched Sunday when it beat the Netherlands, 2-0 at the tournament in France. It was the second consecutive FIFA championship for team after its win in 2015, when it was also honored with a New York City parade.
The women's team also won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999.
The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. in Battery Park in lower Manhattan with women on motorcycles with American flags and placards stating "Imagine Equality" followed by a marching band.
The parade was traveling down a stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes before ending at City Hall, where Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver a speech and present the players with keys to the city.
The team, along with coaches and staff, rode on two different floats, with the coveted trophy on the float with the mayor and team co-captains Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn.
In a tweet Wednesday morning before the day's festivities began, Morgan said the parade will be "epic."
"Time to celebrate with everyone who cheered us on all month!!!," she wrote.
Fans not at the parade were also celebrating, including former President Barack Obama.