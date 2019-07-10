Breaking News Emails
Thousands of fans of soccer's U.S. Women's National Team crammed sidewalks in downtown Manhattan to cheer the World Cup champions in a ticker-tape parade.
The team has captured the world's attention with its fourth World Cup win, which it clinched Sunday when it beat the Netherlands, 2-0 at the tournament in France. It was the second consecutive FIFA championship for team after its win in 2015, when it was also honored with a New York City parade.
The women's team also won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999.
The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. in Battery Park in lower Manhattan with women on motorcycles with American flags and placards stating "Imagine Equality" followed by a marching band.
As the parade traveled down a stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes, confetti rained down on the team and thousands of fans shouted "USA" and waved American flags. Several of the players led the crowds to chant "equal pay."
Beyond their historic wins on the soccer field, the U.S. women's team has also grabbed the spotlight for its fight for gender equality.
Earlier this year, the team filed a federal lawsuit accusing the U.S. Soccer Federation "institutionalized gender discrimination." The suit claims that American female players were paid a total of $1.725 million in bonuses after winning the 2015 World Cup while American male players were paid a total of $5.375 million in bonuses in 2014.
During Wednesday's parade, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter that he had signed new pay equity legislation.
"The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less," he tweeted.
The parade is set to end at City Hall, where Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver a few remark and present the players with keys to the city.
The team, along with coaches and staff, rode on two different floats, with the coveted trophy on the float with the mayor and team co-captains Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn.
In a tweet Wednesday morning before the day's festivities began, Morgan said the parade will be "epic."
"Time to celebrate with everyone who cheered us on all month!!!," she wrote.
Fans not at the parade were also celebrating, including former President Barack Obama.