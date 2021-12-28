UCLA pulls out of Holiday Bowl in San Diego just hours before kickoff due to Covid

UCLA bowed out of its scheduled football game on Tuesday against North Carolina State, all but pulling the plug on the Holiday Bowl in San Diego just hours before kickoff.

A little after 12:30 p.m. PST, the school announced it would not be playing due to Covid-19 "protocols within the Bruins' program."

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl was set to kickoff at Petco Park at 5 p.m. locally. The annual game is considered one of the upper-tier bowl games not played New Year's Eve or Jan. 1.

Bowl organizers didn't immediately pull the plug, but NC State conceded that the Wolfpack would be headed back to Raleigh without having played a game.

As Covid-19 cases spike throughout the nation, a host of post-season college football games, including the Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona Bowls, have been canceled due to infections of players on participating teams.

The Sun Bowl, which lost the University of Miami to a Covid-related withdraw on Sunday, survived only because Central Michigan University was just 4 1/2 hours away in Tucson when its Arizona Bowl opponent, Boise State, had to back out.

And the Gator Bowl, which lost Texas A&M to Covid, was forced to invite 5-7 Rutgers to keep its contest, featuring powerful ACC runner-up Wake Forest, from cancelation.

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff are set for Friday, ahead of the title game now set for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

With Covid-19 cases spiking across the country because of the omicron variant, CFP officials conceded last week that teams could advance to the final, or one even declared a champion, by Covid forfeits.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.